Here’s how the DualSense will work for Final Fantasy XIV on PS5

In a recent interview with Trusted Reviews, Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida has detailed how the DualSense controller will work in the upcoming PS5 release.

Set to enter open beta alongside the latest patch’s arrival on April 13, the PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV will feature enhanced visuals, improved loading times and a higher resolution than its PS4 sibling. It will also make unique use of the machine’s excellent controller.

“We are indeed incorporating detailed adjustments so that you’ll be able to make use of the DualSense controller’s functionality such as when riding your mount and engaging in battles. It would be great to receive feedback once everyone gets started on the open beta! (That is of course, if you can get your hands on a PS5 console…)”

First released for the PS3, Final Fantasy XIV should be pushed to its technological limits on Sony’s new console. The reveal trailer showcased lightning fast loading times and a user interface which has been specifically curated for 4K displays. The PS4 version runs wonderfully on PS5, but it does look ropey in some aspects.

High resolution assets for the user interface would make moment-to-moment gameplay infinitely more engaging, especially since much of it is vastly outdated at this point. FFXIV also involves plenty of travelling around, so faster teleportation times thanks to the console’s SSD will likely be a sight to behold for many players, myself included.

Yoshida-san has said the team will be taking feedback surrounding the PS5 version during the open beta, so expect further refinements to be made upon its eventual release. I failed to ask if the new version will also incorporate new trophies for us to earn, since the current slate don’t account for any of the game’s four expansions. I’m sucker for trophies, so would love to see an update.

