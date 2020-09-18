Cyberpunk 2077 minimum PC specs revealed and it’s really good news

The forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 release won’t require a beast of a gaming PC to enjoy, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

In a tweet on Friday, the studio published the minimum required specs in order to play on 64-bit Windows machines. For starters, you won’t need Windows 10, it’ll run on Windows 7 machines with DirectX 12.

The company said gamers will need an Intel Core i5-3750K or AMD FX-8310 with just 8GB of RAM. In terms of graphics, PC users will need at least an Nvidia GTX 780 or an AMD Radeon RX 470. They’ll also need 70GB of storage space, but it is compatible with HDD drives. That 70GB download might take a while for those with slower internet connections, but it’s a small price to pay

The recommended specs are a little different. CD Projekt Red advises an SSD drive to reduce those loading times we all hate to encounter in these giant open world games.

For the best experience, the developer also recommends a 64-bit Windows 10 machine, and at least an Intel Core i7-4790 or an AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. That should be paired with 12GB of RAM and a Nvidia GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon R9 Fury.

Overall though, this is great news for those PC gaming enthusiasts who don’t own a top-end gaming rig and don’t have any plans to buy one in the near future. If you have a better system, you can expect a lot more from this long-awaited, delayed title.

Cyberpunk 2077 is released on November 19 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game is also available as launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. In case you’re struggling with the wait, here’s the latest trailer.

