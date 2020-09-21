Cyberpunk 2077 is shorter because so many players didn’t finish The Witcher 3

Speaking in the latest episode of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red has expanded upon the length players can expect from Cyberpunk 2077, and no we aren’t talking about cybernetic enhancements here.

Senior Quest Designer Patrick K. Mills didn’t provide an exact number regarding the overall playtime of Cyberpunk 2077, but did state that the solo campaign’s main story will be shorter than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which was a fairly mammoth undertaking even by RPG standards.

“We do know the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3 because we got a lot of complaints about Witcher 3’s main story just being too long,” Mills said. “Looking at the metrics, you see tremendous numbers of people played through that game really far but never made it to the end. We want you to see the full story, so we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do.”



Despite its high moments, the main story of Wild Hunt does outstay its welcome somewhat by the end, so it seems CDPR simply wants to iron out the pacing in Cyberpunk 2077 so a larger number of players are willing to stick around for the conclusion. This is a positive in our eyes, and ensures every piece of content has been curated and will truly matter as part of the overall narrative.

CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive an abundance of downloadable content after launch in the form of two major expansions and a bunch of free additional items much like The Witcher 3 before it. The RPG will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch, with dedicated next-gen versions coming in 2021. PC system requirements were also announced last week, and they aren’t as punishing as we expected.

