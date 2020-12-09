Cyberpunk 2077 epilepsy warning to be added following seizure concerns

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has announced it is adding an epilepsy warning to the game, in response to a report highlighting potential issues for those suffering with the condition.

The developer says a permanent solution is on the way, after a Game Informer report drew attention to potential “epileptic triggers” within Cyberpunk 2077.

The Game Informer report pointed out certain environments within Night City and elements of the storytelling that could trigger seizures, and indeed did for the reporter in question, who outlined the safety concerns in depth.

“During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one,” wrote Liana Ruppert on Monday.

She drew attention to the red glitching animations, flickering pale blue glitch effect, and the “Braindances” that allow players to interface with memories. On that front Ruppert wrote: “everything about this is a trigger… and caused me to have a grand mal seizure.”

In a tweet on Tuesday evening CDPR thanked the site for drawing attention to the issue, while also promising a fix. The developer also noted the seizure warning already contained within the end user licensing agreement, which is more of a generic statement.

Related: Best PS4 Games

It reads: “Cyberpunk 2077 may contain flashing lights and images, which may induce epileptic seizures. If you or anyone in your household has an epileptic condition, please consult your doctor before playing Cyberpunk 2077. If you experience dizziness, altered vision, eye or muscle twitches, loss of awareness, disorientation, any involuntary movement, or convulsions while playing, immediately discontinue use and consult your doctor.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is out later this week, with our review affording it 4 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer praised the “living, breathing world that is truly breathtaking,” but it appears those visuals may problematic for some vulnerable gamers in their current form.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …