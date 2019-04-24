A cheaper Nintendo Switch could be launching this June – report

Nintendo could be set to release a cheaper, more accessible version of the Switch in June, according to a new report.

Bloomberg has corroborated earlier rumours that Nintendo is working on a cheaper model of its hybrid console.

It remains unclear how the new model will differ from the original, especially in how it will be made cheaper. Perhaps the screen quality will change or we’ll see the complete removal of the ability to dock to a display.

A cheaper Nintendo Switch for younger gamers that follows in the footsteps of the company’s 2DS would be a great idea, especially if it’s childproof in some ways with a more secure, scratch-resistant screen.

Bloomberg also states that the existing Nintendo Switch is set to receive a “modest upgrade” later in 2019, long after the proposed cheaper model releases in June.

This matches up with the Wall Street Journal’s report which says the Switch is set for a revision with “enhanced features targeted at avid video gamers.”

As it stands, the vanilla Nintendo Switch is still a fantastic console with a growing library of excellent games. Here’s a snippet from our 8/10 review:

‘The Switch has become the console that gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with. You might not want it as your primary gaming system, but you’ll definitely want it as your second.’

