 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Can’t get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Even Microsoft feels your pain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The continued next-gen console shortage isn’t just affecting gamers with an Xbox Series X-shaped gap under the Christmas tree; Microsoft can’t get hold of them either.

It has emerged the manufacturer had to resort to using Xbox Series X dev kits for the first Halo Infinite tournaments over the weekend because Microsoft-owned studio 343 Industries couldn’t get hold of enough retail versions of the console.

‘Tashi’, the Halo Esports and Viewership Lead at Microsoft/343 Industries said that the consoles were placed in retail mode for the open bracket stages of the tournament. In answering his own question, Tashi added: “Why? Global supply chain shortage is real.”

The Halo Esports chief assured gamers that the functionality was identical and that players wouldn’t notice anything different about the experience. He didn’t answer questions on why the Xbox Series S wasn’t used instead.

He wrote on Twitter: “Heads up open bracket players – you’ll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They’re functionally identical and will be operating in “Retail” mode so it’s the exact same experience, they just look a little different.”

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Chris Smith 6 months ago
Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Jade King 10 months ago
Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Jade King 12 months ago

While this is a frivolous story, it is indicative of just how serious the shortage of these consoles is, with the Xbox Series X/S now on sale for over a year.

Gamers continue to battle bots and scalpers for the limited supplies there are, and then are mostly reliant on being in the right place art the right time, the moment the consoles drop on the various online portals. Good luck if you’re hoping to fair better than Microsoft’s very own first-party studio during this Christmas week.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.