Call of Duty: Vanguard revealed with new trailer, big reveal coming August 19

Activision has confirmed the next major Call of Duty game, called Vanguard will be revealed within the Call of Duty: Warzone multiplayer game this week.

In a tweet from the Call of Duty account, it was confirmed the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be made on August 19 at 10:30am pacific time. That’s a nice, reasonable 6:30pm UK time.

The reveal will take place during a special Warzone event that’s called the Battle of Verdansk. It’s typical of what we’ve seen in online multiplayer games like Fortnite, but Call of Duty revealing the game within Call of Duty is totally meta.

There’s also a new, official trailer for the game, posted alongside the attachment, which gives us plenty of clues about the theme, locations and time period Vanguard will focus on.

From the teaser it appears that multiple theatres of battle from WWII will be present within the game.. That’s something Activision has been teasing in recent weeks. We’ll learn more during the event, likely focusing on plot, gameplay modes, multiplayer maps and more.

You can see the new teaser trailer below:

The new title comes from Sledgehammer Games, which is responsible for three of the last four major CoD games. The studio was behind 2017’s Call of Duty: WII, so a return to the conflict will be second nature when Vanguard rolls around later this year.

We’ll have full coverage of the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal later this week when publisher Activision takes off the wrapper within Warzone.

Are Call of Duty games still one of the gaming events of the year? Or has the series lost its lustre in recent years amid the emergence of free-to-play online shooters?