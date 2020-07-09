Call of Duty: Modern Warfare almost had a zombies mode, and here’s how it looks

Concept art for a potential zombies mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has emerged, providing a glimpse at what could have been in the blockbuster shooter.

Those who have played Infinity Ward’s latest outing will know it went with a robust solo campaign and Special Ops over a dedicated zombies mode, which likely still has some players pining for their favourite horde playlist.

Now, Infinity Ward principal artist Aaron Beck has released some early concept art for what was going to be an ambitious zombies mode for Modern Warfare. Obviously it never came to me, but it contains some fascinating ideas blending together the undead with military hardware.

Related: Best FPS Games

“I was thinking it would be fun to play with the classic Call of Duty zombie gameplay,” says Beck, “hinting here at some sort of Russian special forces soldier and his duo of quadruped robots, holding captive zombified soldiers by leashes around their necks.”

The above image suggests that advanced mechs and leashed zombies could have been used as equipment or even weapons in the mode, although it remains unclear exactly how much development went into zombies in Modern Warfare. It could have just been concept art and nothing more. Contending with the undead in a snow-drenched battlefield sounds wonderfully spooky, though.

With its seasonal updates and the skyrocketing popularity of Warzone, there’s always a chance that zombies will worm their way into Modern Warfare going forward. However, given that this year’s still elusive entry is developed by Treyarch, zombies will undoubtedly be making a return before the year is out.

“Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark,” reads our 4/5 review of the reboot. We’ll be sure to report on Call of Duty 2020 when it finally breaks cover in the coming months.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…