Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser website emerges ahead of inevitable reveal

A new website has emerged ahead of the long-awaited reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, providing players with a few extra mysteries to solve until the curtain is finally lifted.

Known as Pawn Takes Pawn, the website first sprung up online a number of days ago after players made some similar discoveries in Call of Duty: Warzone. Now, the page has been updated with a curious new detail.

The old-school television featured on the website has been enhanced with a pink post-it note which reads “/tangled web” and you’ll also notice the video cassette player on the right-hand side is blinking with the time of 12:00, although it remains unclear which time zone this could be referenced. In any case, a full reveal could be coming later today.

Fans of Treyarch’s Black Ops series will immediately be smitten by the website’s design, which possesses an aura of mystery and aesthetic that has almost become synonymous with the beloved quartet of games. Activision is almost keeping the recent promises it made to implement its marketing for future entries into the world of Warzone, choosing to interact with the battle royale fans directly.

Little is known about Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War beyond a handful of rumours and leaks. It will seemingly be a reboot of the series, featuring a number of familar character and locations, except they will be depicted through a completely different lens. Given how Black Ops 4 jumped the shark from a narrative perspective, this is a wise move.

Here’s what we thought of last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in our 4/5, which continues to dominate the online world with its online multiplayer and the free-to-play Warzone: “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit.”

