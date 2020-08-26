Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal event – Dates, times, how to watch and more

After months of waiting and a far later reveal than recent years, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will finally be unveiled tonight by Activision and Treyarch.

Following the release of a cryptic teaser trailer last week, the full reveal will take place in Call of Duty: Warzone later today as Treyarch and company finally lift the lid on what we can expect when the game launches later this year.

It’s certainly an unusual way to showcase Black Ops Cold War, following in the footsteps of titles like Fortnite and having the players engage directly with the experience instead of just logging on and watching a trailer. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War reveal event – When does it start?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal event will be taking place in Warzone from Wednesday, August 26th at 6:30pm BST. From here, you will be free to jump in and see the strange developments for yourself. What exactly it will entail remains a mystery.

We imagine all of the major assets, trailers and other details will be available online outside of the game shortly afterwards if you don’t fancy jumping into Warzone or simply aren’t an avid player of the battle royale experience. So, don’t worry about that.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War reveal event – how do I play it?

To gain access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal as it happens you’ll need to jump into a game of Warzone and complete the special contract which is now available to all players. Upon completion, you’ll gain access to the trailer once it goes live at 6:30pm BST.

It appears you won’t need to be in a game to watch the trailer, and it can be viewed from the lobby so you don’t accidentally get bodied in the midst of taking in the reveal. If you don’t fancy jumping into such hoops, the trailer itself will likely be available to stream online as it’s happening or immediately after the fact.

