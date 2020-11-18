BT and EE customers can pick up a PS5 on launch day even without a pre-order

BT has announced a promotion which will allow existing customers to claim a PS5 on release day even if they are yet to secure a pre-order.

The company held a similar promotion for the Xbox Series X, allowing existing members to pick up the next-gen console at retail price with few strings attached.

Given that stock levels for the new hardware are extremely limited right now, this could be an opportunity for players who initially missed out to jump in on the action.

Customers can log into their MyBT account and purchase a PS5 from November 19, which is the official launch date for the new console in the UK and Europe.

““By making PS5 available to our BT broadband and EE mobile customers, we’re able to offer them the very latest experiences in gaming. When combining the PS5 with the ultra responsive, super-fast connectivity that BT Full Fibre delivers, customers really will enjoy an amazing gaming experience.” explains Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, BT’s Consumer Division.

Those who belong to mobile network EE can also claim a console tomorrow as part of their existing contract, carrying the payment over 11 months with no interest. It’s possible to pay the outstanding balance right away if you have the money spare. Chances are that stock will not last long with either BT or EE.

Here’s what we thought of the new console in our review: “The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives.”

