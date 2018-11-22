Blizzard could be working on a mobile game inspired by Pokemon GO

According to a recent report at Kotaku, development on mobile platforms at Blizzard Entertainment seems quite enthusiastic.
The in-depth report looks at the “past, present and future” of Diablo and even touches upon the potential state of the fourth instalment.
BlizzCon 2018 saw the announcement of Diablo Immortal, a mobile exclusive which was met with widespread fan criticism.
However, this doesn’t seem to have put off developers at Blizzard Entertainment when it comes to creating titles for mobile.
“The reaction inside the company to Immortal is very different than the reaction outside the company,” the source said. “Part of the thinking on a lot of these is, people want to work on smaller projects. Smaller projects in mobile tend to make sense.”
It also happens that Pokemon GO is especially popular amongst the studio, with its famous Orc statue acting as a popular PokeStop for avid players.
So much so, that the report states that an “incubation team” has been assembled to work on a project styled after Pokemon GO. Time will tell whether it ever translates to a finished product.
It’s hard to criticise Blizzard for attempting to capitalise on such a popular title, with Pokemon Go continuing to rake in millions of dollars in revenue each month.
Would you like to see a Warcraft experience inspired by Pokemon GO on mobile? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.