Trending:

Apex Legends is dishing out freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers

Jade King

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is currently offering some free digital goodies for members of PlayStation Plus.

The hugely popular battle royale experience is available across PS4, Xbox One and PC, but owners of Sony’s console are arguably winning out here.

If you happen to be an active member of PlayStation Plus, you can now claim the ‘Play Pack’ which compiles six exclusive cosmetic items.

Related: Apex Legends vs Fortnite

Among them are two PlayStation-exclusive skins for the RE45 and Flatline weapons alongside unique camo and banners for Gibraltar and Bloodhound.

This isn’t the first time a free-to-play battle royale title has received digital spoils through PlayStation Plus, with Fortnite having done so several times now.

Chicken Widget

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-order Deals – Free Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy S10 with free Samsung Galaxy Buds worth £139

Claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds worth £139 if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 before April 7th.

Samsung UK

|

FREE Galaxy Buds

|

From £799

View Deal

From £799

|

FREE Galaxy Buds

|

Samsung UK

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Black – 60GB of data on EE with free Samsung Galaxy Buds

A great deal with nothing to pay upfront for the brand new Galaxy S10. This pre-order deal also includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Affordable Mobiles

|

No upfront

|

£58/month

View Deal

£58/month

|

No upfront

|

Affordable Mobiles

Trending: MWC 2019 | Samsung Galaxy S10

This week also saw the arrival of a new weapon in Apex Legends – Havoc, which was added for free in a recent update across all platforms.

Earning 9/10 in our review, we believe Apex Legends to be a new watermark in the genre, bringing with it a number of great new innovations:

‘Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

Will you be picking up the Play Pack on PS4? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.