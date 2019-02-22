Apex Legends is dishing out freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is currently offering some free digital goodies for members of PlayStation Plus.

The hugely popular battle royale experience is available across PS4, Xbox One and PC, but owners of Sony’s console are arguably winning out here.

If you happen to be an active member of PlayStation Plus, you can now claim the ‘Play Pack’ which compiles six exclusive cosmetic items.

Among them are two PlayStation-exclusive skins for the RE45 and Flatline weapons alongside unique camo and banners for Gibraltar and Bloodhound.

This isn’t the first time a free-to-play battle royale title has received digital spoils through PlayStation Plus, with Fortnite having done so several times now.

This week also saw the arrival of a new weapon in Apex Legends – Havoc, which was added for free in a recent update across all platforms.

Earning 9/10 in our review, we believe Apex Legends to be a new watermark in the genre, bringing with it a number of great new innovations:

‘Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

