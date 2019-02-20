Apex Legends is getting a new gun in today’s update

Respawn Entertainment has announced that a new firearm is coming to Apex Legends today as part of a new update.

The obliterating boomstick was first teased on social media, and has been unveiled to be called Havoc, a rifle which takes energy ammunition.

Specific information regarding its class and attachments remain unknown, although we won’t have to wait very long to find out more.

Unlike many other firearms in Apex Legends, this one doesn’t seem to be based on an existing weapon from the Titanfall universe, marking an original concept for the game.

We’ll be sure to update this article with more Havoc information as we know it, although we imagine it will drop on PS4, Xbox One and PC simultaneously later today.

Earning 9/10 in our review, Apex Legends is one of the finest battle royale experiences to emerge since the popular trend began:

‘While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

