Apex Legends has already banned an outrageous number of players for cheating

Respawn Entertainment has revealed it’s already banned over 350,000 players on PC alone for cheating, showing they’re taking the act of being naughty quite seriously.

Having only launched in February 2018, Apex Legends has already surpassed 50 million players and cemented itself as a serious player in the battle royale genre.

“As of today, we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat. The service works but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting,” wrote Respawn community manager Jay Frechette on Reddit.

“We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans. Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming.”

The surging popularity of Apex Legends was bound to attract cheaters, and it seems Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are upping the ante in tackling them.

Respawn has also noted that it’s fully aware of players spamming their chosen hero selection and quitting immediately after if their main pick is already taken.

Apex Legends is one of the finest examples of battle royale available right now, earning a stellar 9/10 in our review:

‘This is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed.’

We’re also expecting the first season to commence with the release of the Battle Pass later this week. Our money is on March 12!

