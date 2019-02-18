Apex Legends Battle Pass – Everything you need to know

Respawn Entertainment has struck gold with Apex Legends, as the free-to-play battle royale continues to attract millions of players across PS4, Xbox One and PC. It’s positively huge right now, so it’s no surprise that the developers are planning to roll out plenty of new content going forward.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Battle Pass including all the latest news, release date, roadmap, trailers and more.

Apex Legends Battle Pass – What is it?

Much like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends is set to adopt a Battle Pass when its inaugural season of new content begins in March. It’s likely that it will implement new cosmetics, banners, voice lines and skins for each of the game’s legends.

If it does follow the Fortnite formula, players will have access to free and paid variants, the latter offering you a head-start on levelling up alongside a cool array of unlockable bonuses.

This monetisation model works wonderfully for free-to-play titles, and we’re eager to see it added into Apex Legends so our victories come with an extra slice of rewards.

Apex Legends Battle Pass release date – When is it coming out?

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Apex Legend’s Battle Pass will launch in March 2019 alongside the beginning of Season One. A specific date hasn’t been announced, but this will be the start of a very long roadmap for the battle royale title.

Apex Legends Roadmap – What’s in the pipeline?

You can check out a detailed image of the roadmap above alongside a handy list we’ve written up below:

Season 1 – March 2019

Season 2 – June 2019

Season 3 – September 2019

Season 4 – December 2019

Each season will arrive with a mixture of new weapons, skins, loot and more. Exactly what this content will be remains unknown, and likely be unveiled in greater detail ahead of each season kicking off.

