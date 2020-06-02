A Total War Saga: Troy will be free at launch – here’s how to get it

A Total War Saga: Troy will be free to download and permanently keep for anyone who downloads it from the Epic Games Store within the first 24 hours of launch.

The upcoming Total War game is currently set to release on 13 August exclusively on the Epic Games Store, so it would be wise to pencil that date in your calendar to make sure you bag the free download in time.

A Total War Troy Saga: Troy will also launch on other digital PC storefronts (including Steam) from August 2021, although that will be a year-long wait for anyone who wishes to stay loyal to alternative PC platforms.

With A Total Total War Saga: Troy widely expected to be one of the biggest PC games of 2020, it’s a huge surprise to see Epic Games Store offering it up for free at launch.

This is just one of many high-profile offerings from the digital store as it continues to crank up the pressure on Steam, with Epic Games Store also offering Civilization VI for free in recent weeks. However, to have such a major game available from day one is an unprecedented move – even for Epic.

Tim Heaton, Chief Studios Office at Sega Europe LTD said, “Thanks to Epic, we’re able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It’s a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players.”

“Not only does this mean that we can bring the tales and legends of TROY to a wide audience through Epic’s massive platform, but it also means new players will get to try Total War for the first time, experiencing the unique gameplay that the series is famous for.”

A Total War Saga: Troy looks to be one of the most accessible entries into the acclaimed strategy series yet, seemingly opting for more blockbuster and mythical spectacle rather than the deep-rooted historical ventures the studio built its reputation on.

Making it free at launch will only widen the audience for the Total War series, while also helping Epic Games Store gain a huge advantage over Steam. And since gamers will be able to get one of the most highly anticipated PC games of 2020 without spending a penny, it looks like an incredible deal all round.

