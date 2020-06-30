200 player matches are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone with its latest update

Activision and Infinity Ward are expanding the world of Call of Duty: Warzone with its latest update, introducing a limited-time mode which vastly increases the usual amount of players on the map.

Available today across all platforms, this update introduces a new variant of Warzone featuring a grand total of 200 players. It’s a big jump, and should make the map of Verdansk more populated and harder to survive on than ever.

Coming as part of the Season Four Reloaded update, this new mode will also be accompanied by other new features. It’s also yet another massive download for players of the first-person shooter, weighing in at 22 – 30GB, depending on the platform. The franchise has become infamous for its huge patches, and that doesn’t seem to be changing.

This is a “limited time” mode too, so 200 players won’t be around forever. It feels like Infinity Ward is experimenting with how many players it can fit onto the map without making a single game feel overlong or too filled to the brim with players. 50 teams of four will be fighting to win, so there’s a lot of competition.

Having received a surprise launch earlier this year, Warzone has already cemented itself as one of the genre’s biggest hitters with millions of players worldwide. We’re sure being directly connected to Call of Duty was a massive help in this regard. Here’s a glimpse from our 3.5/5 review of Infinity Ward’s latest:

“Warzone is a fine example of how you can iterate on a formula and improve it, but remove the heart of something by playing it a little too safe. Blackout covered up the surgical cleanliness at its core with zombies and over-the-top items. Warzone has no such crutch, leaving it fighting the good fight, but for no real reason.”

