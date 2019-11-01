Starting this week, current model year OLED TVs from LG will receive a firmware update enabling improved gameplay and visuals via NVIDIA G-Sync compatible tech.

Nyvidia G-Sync is a feature that allows PC monitors and laptop screens to display games more consistently. It’s especially valuable when you’re digging into more demanding gaming experiences, it lessens screen tearing, juddering and stuttering.

Related: All you need to know about the Nvidia Shield TV 2019

G-Sync compatibility will be available on all LG OLED 2019 models, arriving first in the US.

Sam Kim, senior VP of LG’s product planning division, said: “As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the most advanced gaming experience. Our partnership with NVIDIA, the world’s premiere gaming hardware brand, are helping our 2019 OLED TVs set a new standard in gaming performance.”

LG added, in a press release: “With G-SYNC Compatible support, LG’s acclaimed OLED TVs will deliver the smoothest, most immersive gaming experience without the flicker, tearing or stuttering common to most common displays. Gamers have long valued LG OLED TVs for their exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time. The addition of G-SYNC Compatible support allows gamers with GeForce RTX 20-Series or GTX 16-Series GPUsto fully enjoy extreme responsiveness and optimised visuals on LG’s large OLED TVs from 55 inches up to an immersive 77 inches.”

We reviewed the LG OLED55E9 back in June and were impressed with the set’s capabilities. Gaming experiences on the TV could be about to improve even further and we’re interested to see how the firmware update complements the E9.

Related: LG E9 Review

In his review, Trusted Reviews‘ Kob Monney described the LG E9 as: “A terrific OLED TV from LG: the E9 packs in plenty of features, excellent audio and delivers terrific picture quality across a range of content. While Samsung’s QLEDs can go brighter, and LG’s C9 is perhaps a better value proposition, the E9 offers an outstanding and (near) complete package.”

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…