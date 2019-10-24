Nvidia Shield TV 2019: Details leaked for Shield TV and Shield TV Pro

Leaks suggest a new Nvidia Shield TV will launch soon, with standard and pro editions touted.

As leaked by Newegg, the standard Shield TV looks to be rocking a new miniature and cylinder form. Newegg also lists several new features for the upcoming Sjield TV including an Nvidia Tegra Z1+ processor, AI upscaling technology and suport for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Pro version of the Shield TV was also leaked, this time by Amazon. While the page has now been taken down, 9to5google reports to have seen the page and snapped a few screenshots to back up its claim. These images show the Shield TV Pro to have an almost identical design to the previous generation Shield, retaining that gaming console vibe unlike the new standard Shield TV.

It’s hard to say the full extent of differences between the vanilla Shield TV and Shield TV Pro right now, but the leaks do suggest the latter offers double the internal storage space at 16GB while also sporting two USB 3.0 ports which could come in handy for gaming peripherals.

The leaks also show a new redesigned controller, which flaunts a lot of exciting features including Google Assistant voice control, an IR blaster, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in speaker which can emit a noise when you’ve lot it down the back of the sofa again. The remote also apparently uses standard batteries, while sees a new triangular prism design with lots and lots of button.

Read on for everything we know about the potentially upcoming Nvidia Shield TV devices.

Nvidia Shield TV 2019 release date

The leaked Amazon listing specifies the Nvidia Shield TV to be released 28 October.

This hasn’t been confirmed by Nvidia of course, with the Android TV box not even officially confirmed yet. Either way, make sure to return to our site on Monday to see whether Amazon’s leak was accurate.

Nvidia Shield TV 2019 price

Leaks suggest the Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro will retail for $150 and $200 respectively.

There’s no word on UK pricing, but that should be confirmed as soon as Nvidia officially reveal its new devices.

Nvidia Shield TV features – What’s new?

Leaks suggest there are a number of new features arriving for the Nvidia Shield TV. We’ve dug through the specs and listed what we think are the most noteworthy:

Nvidia Tegra Z1+ processor

AI upscaling

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Amazon Alexa support

We’ve gone into more detail for each feature below, exploring how they could help the new Shield TV level up.

Nvidia Tegra Z1+ processor

The Newegg leak suggests the 2019 Shield TV will be up to 25% more powerful than the previous console thanks to a new CPU chip.

AI upscaling

The Newegg leak also suggests the Nvidia Tegra Z1+ processor will allow you to upscale HD content to 4K for “clearer, cripser visuals”. We’re not sure how efficient this ‘AI upscaling’ is, and whether it will look anywhere near the standard of native 4K, but it’s an exciting prospect nevertheless.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Ask a TV snob what features you should look for to have the ultimate home cinema experience, and they’ll no doubt point you in the direction of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision is an advanced form of HDR, which significantly expands the range of both colour and contrast for an overall improved picture. Dolby Atmos, meanwhile, is a surround-sound technology that creates a dome of sound for a more immersive and three-dimensional audio experience.

With both these features combined (as long as you have a compatible TV and speakers) you’ll have the closest cinema experience possible in the living room.

Amazon Alexa support

Previous editions of the Shield TV have supported Google Assistant, allowing you to direct your TV setup via voice commands. A leak now suggests the new Shield TV will also support Alexa support, so you’ll be able to access the same voice command features even if you prefer Amazon’s assistant to Google’s.

Nvidia Shield TV remote – What changes have been made?

The previous generation Shield TV remote control seemed very much aimed at gamers rather than generic TV watchers. It was also rather chunky, yet didn’t have a huge number of buttons on offer. The leaked new version looks more streamlined and should appeal to larger audience.

With a thin Toblerone form factor, the Shield TV controller looks like your traditional remote control. Ditching coin batteries for the far more attainable AAA batteries, it also looks to improve convenience tenfold.

Plenty more buttons have been added, including playback controls (play, rewind, pause etc) as well as dedicated volume buttons. Right at the bottom you’ll see a Netflix button too, so you can hop to the most popular streaming service right away.

IR control should also allow you to control your TV and speakers with the same remote, so you don’t have to contend with multiple devices just to watch a film. Finally, a built-in “lost remote locator” theoretically means the Shield TV will help you locate your remote if you’ve misplaced it.

