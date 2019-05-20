How to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers on all of your favourite sites

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has finally reached its conclusion but unsociable TV scheduling times mean the majority of UK-based fans might only get the chance to watch the final episode tonight. Avoiding Game of Thrones spoilers will of course be much easier said than done today, but read on for some tips that could help you.

Unless you stayed up seriously late last night or woke up ridiculously early to tune in before work this morning, chances are you’ll only get to watch the final episode of Game of Thrones at 9pm this evening, when it airs again on Sky Atlantic.

While we can’t guarantee that one of your smug colleagues won’t let something slip before the working day is done, thanks to some handy and easy-to-use online tools, you should be able to navigate the web without stumbling across any Game of Thrones spoilers.

GameofSpoils

The first thing you should probably do is download the GameofSpoils Chrome extension. It can black out and block out any potential Game of Thrones spoilers across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Google News.

It targets any content that mentions the hit TV show’s title or related terms, and although it doesn’t work across every website, should ensure a spoiler-free experience on the sites most likely to ruin your day.

And for those brave enough to dismiss the extension’s warnings, you also have the option to click the notification and reveal the blocked content. Even then, you’ll be given three seconds before it appears, if you hastily regret your decision.

Twitter

If you don’t use Chrome, there’s another tool you can use to help you avoid the updates that are all over Twitter right now.

The site’s Mute feature lets you filter out specific words, phrases and hashtags that you don’t want to see on your timeline or your notifications page. Here’s a selection of suggested keywords that we’d recommend feeding into it:

Game of Thrones

Jon Snow

Daenerys Targaryen

Arya

Tyrion Lannister

Sansa

Bran

Night King

Dragon

White Walker

Rhaegal

Stark

Lannister

Cersei

Iron Throne

The Mountain

Ramsay Bolton

Joffrey Baratheon

To enable the feature, click here. Or visit Twitter.com, go to Settings and Privacy > Muted Words > Add, type in all of the character names, hashtags and plot lines you could possibly think of, and select how long you’d like them to be muted for. On the Twitter app, go to Settings > Muted words > Add.

And of course, once you’re actually up to date, don’t forget to undo all of the above (especially if you want to engage in the frenzied online discussions).