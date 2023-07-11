Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on images show few changes

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh hands-on images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appear to have hit the internet, offering another good look at a very familiar design.

Samsung has confirmed that it will be holding its next unfoldable-themed Unpacked event on July 26. While the company hasn’t quite spelled it out in as many words, we’re going to be seeing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 announced.

Both foldable phones have been extensively leaked, so there’s very little that we don’t know about either. In the case of the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5, we’ve just received a batch of what appear to be hands-on shots of a pre-release test model, courtesy of an anonymous (though you fear not for long) Reddit user.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on leak

While the snaps aren’t exactly of the utmost quality in terms of lighting and framing, they’re sufficient to confirm that, yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is going to look quite a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured), right down to a very familiar lozenge-shaped camera module.

The shot of the top of the phone folded up would appear to show the fruits of the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s one big design advance – its revised hinge system. According to reports, this new, simpler design will make the two halves of the Fold 5 sit flush together, rather than leaving an awkward angled gap.

Hopefully the foldable will sit flatter in your pocket, and feel better in the hand when using it folded up.

What we don’t see is the mooted reduction to the inner display crease, which has also apparently come about thanks to that hinge design overhaul.

Elsewhere, expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power upgrade, but perhaps not the dust-proof rating that had been rumoured.

