Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak shows Samsung has fixed most things, but not everything

Samsung gave us our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during the Unpacked event this week, offering a solid indication many of the kinks from the first-generation have been ironed out.

The outer display is much larger than the original Galaxy Fold with much slimmer bezels, and to be honest that wasn’t difficult. The hinge also appears to be a little more resolute and elegant than before, with Samsung claiming it has refined the engineering process.

However, a purported leaked hands-on video suggests one that very obvious crease down the middle of the handset is making an unwelcome return on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is due to be released next year.

The brief hands-on video comes from prominent leaker Ben Geskin (via Android Authority), although the authenticity of the handset in the video has not been confirmed. It’s possible this is a prototype model too, so we won’t rush to judgement.

If this is the real deal, it calls into question whether the company will be able to solve this unsightly design quirk, or whether this is just the nature of the beast when it comes to foldable phones moving forward. You can judge for yourselves in the video below:

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Wednesday with more information coming next month. The company hasn’t served up any spec, chipset and camera information yet, so we’re excited to see how the company has improved the device in other ways.

Samsung has said it has reworked the hinge to allow the phone to sit up, similarly to the Galaxy Z Flip, while the phone also has a lovely Mystic Bronze hue similar to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Watch 3. The price point will also be one to watch. It is hoped the company will debut the second generation device with a more agreeable price point.

