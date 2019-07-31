Galaxy Watch Active 2: Why wait until August 5 to see the full monty?

Samsung kicked off a bumper week of launches earlier today with the iPad Pro-bating Galaxy Tab S6. Next up is the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5, although you don’t have to wait until next Monday to get a glimpse of the next-gen smartwatch.

A new leak offers perhaps our best look yet at the new wearable, which Samsung will unveil next week. Renders published by Android Headlines purportedly show the watch in all its glory.

As you can see from the renders, there’s no rotating bezel, a sleek design and a heart rate sensor on the back of the watch face. We also get a look at the available colours with pink, blue/grey and black editions with matching straps depicted in the leak.

The renders don’t really offer confirmation of the rumoured touch-sensitive bezel, which could be deployed to assist with usability, but the curved edges certainly lend themselves to that kind of functionality.

Elsewhere, it’s thought the device will offer 40mm and 44mm case sizes and an AMOLED display. Recent rumours have also suggested the Watch Active 2 could follow the Apple Watch’s lead and add an electrocardiogram for detecting the life-threatening heart condition.

Samsung teased the watch in a pre-launch video yesterday, which also pre-empted the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S6. The new Android tablet is a massive upgrade, which offers the Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage (plus microSD). There’s also support for Dolby Atmos sound, a large 10.5-inch 1600 x 2650 display and support for the S Pen.

After the launch of the Watch Active 2 on August 5, attention will turn to the main event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7. Which of the trifecta of Samsung devices will prove to be the most successful? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

