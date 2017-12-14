Samsung has decided against asymmetrically trimming the fat off the Galaxy S9‘s front-facing bezels, according to reliable Weibo tipster Ice Universe.

The handset will instead feature the same symmetrical design as the Galaxy S8, with a black bar occupying both the top and bottommost section of the Infinity Display.

There are some notable differences between the units, however.

Samsung has reportedly moved the fingerprint sensor to a more convenient location on the Galaxy S9 and introduced a dual-camera on the larger Galaxy S9 Plus.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are expected to be near-identical under the hood, packing an Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 processor and at least 4GB of RAM.

They are also widely rumoured to ship running Android 8.1 Oreo skinned with the latest version of Samsung’s Experience – formerly known as TouchWiz – user interface.

Evan Blass, another esteemed tipster, says that Samsung is preparing to preview the Galaxy S9 at CES in January – and will launch it at a dedicated event in March.

Nothing’s confirmed, though and Samsung recently said a CES sneak-peak is “unlikely.”

