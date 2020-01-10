The Galaxy S20 will have ‘the best display’ – tipster

The Galaxy S20 will feature a ‘best’ in class 120Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display, according to a well known industry tipster.

The alleged ‘leak’ stemmed from industry insider Ice Universe on Twitter last night. You can see the tweet below.

The tweet follows widespread reports Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, which is also referred to as the Galaxy S11 in some leaks, won’t have a high refresh rate screen.

High refresh rate mobile displays started appearing a few years ago, when gaming brands like Razer started releasing handsets with 120Hz panels. They only became mainstream last year, however, when key firms like OnePlus loaded high refresh rate screen tech into handsets.

The tech offers a variety of benefits. Refresh rate refers to how many images per second a display renders. Most phone screens and UK TVs are locked to 60Hz, which means they display 60 images per second.

A higher refresh rate makes the screen significantly smoother to use and can offer a competitive advantage when gaming. This is because it reduces the delay between you enacting a command and it being rendered on-screen.

The alleged leak isn’t official, though IceUniverse does has a better track record than most “industry insiders” forecasting phone features, so we’re taking it semi seriously. The move to 120Hz would make sense from an industry perspective.

Numerous other phone makers are tipped to be using the tech, including Apple with its fabled iPhone 12. So it would be odd for Samsung to not at the very least be considering using it for its next flagship.

Samsung’s also rumoured to be working on a big upgrade to the Galaxy S20/S11’s camera. Unconfirmed rumblings suggest the new phone will feature a new quad-sensor rear camera setup that’s “radically” better in low light than the Galaxy S10’s.

