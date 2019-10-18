Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor fix coming, after alarming flaw exposed

Samsung has promised a fix for a highly troubling issue with the Galaxy S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that could enable a third-party to unlock a phone.

The bug came to light when one S10 user revealed her partner was able to unlock her phone despite the prints not being registered to the device.

Samsung said it was investigating the bug, attributed to screen protectors recognising the 3D pattens of its owners, and now it has promised a fix is forthcoming in the very near future, as soon as next week.

In a press release on Friday, the company advised users not to have the fingerprint sensor active if using one of the “certain silicone screen protecting cases.”

Trusted Reviews was unable to replicate the issue on our Galaxy S10 review sample. Samsung originally pitched the ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, replacing the optical sensor on other models, as the most secure option on the market.

However, it reckoned without the presence of these third-party screen protectors that have thrown a definitive spanner in the works.

The company said: “This issue involved ultrasonic fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints.

“To prevent any further issues, we advise that Galaxy Note10/10+ and S10/S10+/S10 5G users who use such covers to remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints. If you currently use front screen protective covers, to ensure optimum fingerprint scanning, please refrain from using this cover until your device has been updated with a new software patch.

“A software update is planned to be released as early as next week, and once updated, please be sure to scan your fingerprint in its entirety, so that the all portions of your fingerprint, including the center and corners have been fully scanned.”

