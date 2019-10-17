Samsung’s ‘investigating’ a potentially horrendous Galaxy S10 bug

Samsung is ‘investigating’ reports of a serious bug in the Galaxy S10’s in-screen fingerprint scanner that could let anyone unlock stolen phones.

Reports of the bug broke earlier this week when a Sun reader reported that her husband was able to unlock her Galaxy S10, despite not having his fingerprints registered to the phone, after she installed a third part screen protector.

Related: Best Android phone 2019

Following the report a number of users have reported experiencing similar issues. Samsung told Trusted Reviews it is investigating the bug in a written statement.

“We’re investigating this internally. We recommend all customers to use Samsung authorized accessories, specifically designed for Samsung products,” read the statement.

Trusted Reviews couldn’t replicate the bug on its Galaxy S10 review sample at the time of publishing.

Related: Best Samsung phones 2019

The Galaxy S10 is Samsung’s current flagship smartphone. It was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold earlier this year.

It aims to take on key competitors including the iPhone 11, newly unveiled Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T.

The Galaxy S10’s in screen Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner was marketed as a key selling point for the phone at launch, with Samsung claiming it is the most accurate and secure on the market. The scanner is also used in Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 line of phones.

Related: Best phone 2019

While we didn’t notice much of a difference between it and most competing scanners, like the one seen on the Huawei P30, but we still found plenty to like about the Galaxy S10. The phone scored 4.5/5 in our in-depth review with reviewer Max Parker noting:

“While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features.”

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…