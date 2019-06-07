Gorgeous Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal new design and high-end specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of our most anticipated phones coming in 2019, and if the finished product looks anything like these utterly gorgeous renders then we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Serial tipster @OnLeaks has tweeted out a render of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro, detailing some of the feature and design choices we might end up seeing on the brand’s next high-end, superpowered flagship.

The renders reveal a phone that feels almost like a combination of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from last year and the more modern feeling Galaxy S10. The Note 10 Pro could retain the boxy, squared-off look of its predecessor, but with a display that covers just about the entirety of the front of the device.

You’ll also notice the selfie camera is situated in the middle of the phone – rather than on the left as you’ll find on the Galaxy S10 – which is a much better way of doing things in our opinion.

Along with the leaked renders we have some more details about what the specs of the phone might be, courtesy of PriceBaba. The sites claims the phone will have a big 6.75-inch display, four cameras on the back (including a ToF 3D sensor) and a fingerprint sensor under the display. Those cameras will reportedly consist of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto for zooming and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle.

The phone is also rumoured to pack 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 4500mAh battery complete with 45w fast charging and HDR10+ support on the display.

Notable omissions included in the leak match up to previous rumours, including the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack and the Bixby button. While we’re not bothered at all by the removal of a dedicated key to access Samsung’s virtual assistant, not having a headphone port might be a harder loss to take for Samsung fans.

As with any leak, it’s always worth taking the information with a big pinch of salt until the details are actually confirmed by Samsung. We’re expecting to see the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro launch sometime in August.