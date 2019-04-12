Latest Galaxy Note 10 leak has Samsung releasing FOUR new phablets

A new Galaxy Note 10 leak appears to reveal crucial details of Samsung’s 2019 phablet launch plans – and it’s good news if you’re hoping for a dizzying array of Note devices to choose from this year, including 5G models.

Numerous Galaxy Note 10 rumours have pointed to Samsung offering more than one new large form factor flagship this year and that still seems to be the case – although the models may not be as radically different as previously thought.

As per the latest SamMobile report, the Galaxy Note 10 range will consist of two core variants with the model numbers SM-N970 and SM-N975.

Beyond this, there will apparently be an additional two 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 10, SM-N971 and SM-N976, though it’s unclear just how different they will be from the main two models –the blog speculates the key feature distinction will be next-gen 5G data speeds in select markets.

This would make sense based on Samsung’s first flagship launch of 2019, which saw the Galaxy S10 unveiled alongside a 5G Galaxy S10 earlier in the year.

That would make for four Galaxy Note 10 offerings in total, though as we’ve said, with the key difference between two of the four models potentially being just 5G, it might mean buyers in many regions are effectively looking a pair to choose from – and a certain sense of disappointment at missing our on next-gen data speeds.

The site doesn’t, however, reveal its source, so it’s safe to say this is purely speculative stuff at this stage.

We’ll know more later in the year. Samsung typically hosts a Galaxy Note launch event in Q3 each year, typically before the IFA trade show in Berlin.

Related: Best Android phones

That would mean a potential August or early-September 2019 release date for the Galaxy Note 10 family, presenting those in the market for a new smartphone before Christmas with a stark choice between the super-sized Android powerhouse (or powerhouses) and Apple’s iPhone 11 – new iPhones usually usually being launched in September each year.

Would you buy a Galaxy Note 10 with 5G? Tell us on social media @TrustedReviews.