Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy A90 smartphone looks like it will be its first with a full screen display.

In a post on the A-Series website, the mobile giant revealed the as-yet-unannounced device would feature an exclusive “Notchless Infinity screen”.

The page in question (via Galaxy Club) is a showcase for the recently announced A30 and A50 mid-rangers, but there’s no other reference to the Galaxy A90. Presumably, that means it was published by accident.

That device is expected to be unveiled at an event on April 10. This week, Samsung posted a teaser for ‘A Galaxy Event’ encouraging interested parties to ‘Enter the era of live.’

What a ‘notchless’ display means is open for interpretation. It could be a punch-hole design similar to the Galaxy S10 range.¬†However, the site in question doesn’t refer to the ‘Infinity O’ display, which sits on the new flagship, just as a Notchless Infinity screen.

Samsung uses the A-Series phones as something of a testing ground for new features, before they arrive on the flagships. For example, the A8 was the first to offer a punch-hole display, while the A9 offered four rear cameras.

As such, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that we might see a truly notchless display arrive on the A90.¬†All this would lead us to believe, the company may be planning to offer a completely full screen display, without interruption.

Elsewhere, it is thought the device would offer an in-display fingerprint sensor as featured in the A50, while reports have suggested the device will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Does the Samsung A-Series offer better value for money than the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ranges? Or is your money better spend on the best specs possible? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.