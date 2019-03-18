Samsung is holding another Galaxy event – is the A90 almost upon us?

Samsung is preparing to hold another ‘Galaxy event’ next month, with many observers expecting the announcement of the Galaxy A90 handset to headline.

In a tweet in the early hours of Monday morning, Samsung posted a teaser for the event, which will be hosted live on its website. The teaser reads “Enter the era of Live. April 10, 2019.” A short looping video beneath features a skateboarder travelling three apparent smartphones displays.

The video features the telling tagline “A Galaxy Event.” A Galaxy = Galaxy A in all likelihood. Rumours suggest Samsung is preparing to launch a brand new A-Series smartphone in the shape of the A90 handset.

The company recently launched the A10, A30 and A50 smartphones, but the A90 is tipped to be the crown jewel of the mid-range offerings.

This handset is thought to be Samsung’s first to offer a pop-up selfie camera with a no-notch display. It’s said to be a rotating snapper with a 48-megapixel sensor, mirroring an approach trialed with with Oppo N3.

It’s also likely to include the optical in-display fingerprint sensor that featured in the Galaxy A50. Reports have also suggested the device will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Unfortunately, the same rumours suggest the device will only be available in the Chinese market, but it’s unlikely Samsung would choose to advertise the event on its global Samsung Mobile account if the launch of a phone in the Far East was the only business at hand.

Word of the event comes comes amid the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagship phones, which are now on sale. Samsung has also promised more word on its Galaxy Fold smartphone at an April event. It remains to be seen whether this is indeed that event.

Do Samsung’s A-series devices offer better value for money than the Galaxy S and Galaxy Notes of the world? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.