Galaxy A72 5G leak shows headphone jack will live on in 2021

The Samsung Galaxy A Series are the company’s best-selling phones, and it seems the trend could continue in 2021, judging by the first leaked renders of the Galaxy A72 5G.

The sub-flagship range looks set to return in some style, judging by images published by OnLeaks with a large 6.7-inch display and a triple camera on the rear, with a depth sensor. According to the leaker, the successor to the Galaxy A71 will look very similar to the current model, with a punch hole camera in the centre of the device.

The renders (via Voice.com) also clearly shows a 3.5mm headphone jack at the foot of the phone, meaning it’ll survive for another year, despite its diminishing prominence. That alone might be enough for

What else can we expect from the Galaxy A72 5G? Well, last year the handset offered a display resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED Plus and that’s likely to be retained this time around.

The 2020 model offered a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. That was joined by a 5-megapixel depth-sensing module. As the name would suggest, there’ll be a 5G modem in there, pumping out those next-generation speeds.

In our hands-on with the current Galaxy A71 5G phone, we praised the array of high-end features, including the long battery life, large OLED display, 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 730 processor. We weren’t keen on the plasticky design, but there were always going to be some sacrifices with a £419 price tag.

Our reviewer wrote: “Overly plasticky design aside, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is an impressive beast. It’s got a big OLED display, solid specs and plenty of versatility in its camera array.”

It’ll be really interesting to see what Samsung adds to the mix and how the A72 fares against the Galaxy S21 range of phones due next month.