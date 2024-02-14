Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy 24 update gives users the most vivid display

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has revealed its first major update for the Galaxy S24 range will address complaints about the vibrancy of the display.

Earlier this month Samsung told early adopters who’d noted a ‘washed out’ screen that the displays had been tuned to be more true-to-life and comfortable to use.

However, it is now giving users the opportunity to customise the display for a more vivid experience. The functionality is available within the advanced display settings.

In a blog post today, Samsung said: “Galaxy users have varying preferences when it comes to their mobile device display. That’s why we tuned the Galaxy S24 series’ display for a more natural and customisable viewing experience. By adjusting the “Vividness” option under display “Advanced settings,” you can now enjoy a more vibrant display.”

Galaxy-S24-Series-Update_main1F

The update, which will be rolling out to Galaxy S24 owners beginning this month, also includes the “further optimisation of key camera functions”. Samsung says it has made a number of number of enhancements including the zoom functions, portrait mode, nightography, and video from the rear camera.

In a statement last month Samsung said: “We have adjusted the colours and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in colour depth compared to older devices.

“This display behaviour is an intentional colour adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.”

