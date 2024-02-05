Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Ultra display isn’t ‘washed out’ just more accurate, Samsung says

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now out in the real world with our reviewer describing the 6.82-inch AMOLED display as “exquisite.”

However, some early adopters don’t feel the same way, despite that QHD+ resolution, LPTO-enabled 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits of max brightness with HDR10+ support.

Nothing Phone (2) is free with 50GB of data

Nothing Phone (2) is free with 50GB of data

Mobiles UK is offering a free Nothing Phone (2) with 50GB of data for just £25.99 a month. This is an exceptional deal on one of the best upper mid-range Android phones around.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 50GB of data
  • £25.99 a month
View Deal

The display colours have been dubbed “washed out” by users on Reddit, with some speculating it’s an issue with the differences between Natural and Vivid modes that could be resolved by a software update.

Samsung though says there’s no issue and the displays are instead showing more accurate, natural colours that are more comfortable for viewing during use. Samsung says anything users are noticing is “intentional” rather than a defect.

In a statement given to TecknoFilio (via 9to5Google) Samsung said: “We have adjusted the colours and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in colour depth compared to older devices.

“This display behaviour is an intentional colour adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.”

Samsung could decide to change this and revert back to the older colour configuration when the colours really popped, albeit in a manner that was less true to life, if the complaints grow. However, it seems unlikely that the majority of users will notice a difference.

Regardless, we’re big fans of the S24 Ultra’s display with our reviewer opining: “Tech spec aside, the display is just stunning in everyday use. The pixel-packed resolution delivers crisp visuals whether you’re gaming or watching a movie on Netflix, with vibrant colours that make animations like Marvel’s What If? pop on the screen.”

How are you enjoying the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Any concerns about the display? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words