Galaxy S24 Ultra display isn’t ‘washed out’ just more accurate, Samsung says

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now out in the real world with our reviewer describing the 6.82-inch AMOLED display as “exquisite.”

However, some early adopters don’t feel the same way, despite that QHD+ resolution, LPTO-enabled 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits of max brightness with HDR10+ support.

The display colours have been dubbed “washed out” by users on Reddit, with some speculating it’s an issue with the differences between Natural and Vivid modes that could be resolved by a software update.

Samsung though says there’s no issue and the displays are instead showing more accurate, natural colours that are more comfortable for viewing during use. Samsung says anything users are noticing is “intentional” rather than a defect.

In a statement given to TecknoFilio (via 9to5Google) Samsung said: “We have adjusted the colours and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in colour depth compared to older devices.

“This display behaviour is an intentional colour adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.”

Samsung could decide to change this and revert back to the older colour configuration when the colours really popped, albeit in a manner that was less true to life, if the complaints grow. However, it seems unlikely that the majority of users will notice a difference.

Regardless, we’re big fans of the S24 Ultra’s display with our reviewer opining: “Tech spec aside, the display is just stunning in everyday use. The pixel-packed resolution delivers crisp visuals whether you’re gaming or watching a movie on Netflix, with vibrant colours that make animations like Marvel’s What If? pop on the screen.”

How are you enjoying the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Any concerns about the display? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.