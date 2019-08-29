Fyne Audio announces first ‘Special Production’ loudspeaker

Made up of former Tannoy employees, Fyne Audio has been making a name for itself in the hi-fi speaker market and it has unveiled its latest speaker in the F502SP floorstander.

The term ‘Special Production’ is effectively ‘Special Edition’ by another name. The F502SP cribs the best of Fyne Audio’s engineering expertise into one, unique speaker. The floorstander has been tuned by Technical Director, Dr Paul Mills and handcrafted in the UK.

The F502SP takes the knowledge gained from the driver, crossover and bass drivers from the F700 series and combines that with the compact cabinet design as showcased by the F500 series.

It builds on the foundations laid by the award-winning F502, with the SP featuring a 200mm IsoFlare driver and a 200mm bass/mid driver that’s been ported over from the F702. Improvements have also been made to the F502’s BassTrax porting system, with Fyne Audio claiming a more solid and better integrated low end performance.

To celebrate the unveiling of the SP, Fyne Audio has also announced a new finish and unique driver trim to set the F502SP apart from the standard F502.

The SP comes in high gloss black and high gloss white finishes, with a new, deep gloss lacquered walnut veneer that could previously be seen on the premium F700 series, now available to buyers of the F502SP. All units built will feature a diamond cut finish on an exposed aluminium driver chassis.

As per the ‘Special Production’ tag, the F502SP will be available in strictly limited numbers, so if you’re tempted by one, you may want to hop skip to it.

The prices aren’t in the realm of the affordable, however. The Piano Gloss black and Gloss white versions cost £3,499, while the Piano Gloss Walnut version will set you back even more at £3,999.

