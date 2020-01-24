Fujifilm has unveiled a new X-T200 mirorless camera it claims is an “ideal upgrade” for any smartphone photographer looking to up their game.

The successor to the Fujifilm X-T100, the X-T200 is your smartphone camera but (a lot) better. Thanks to the new high-speed APS-C 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and a processor 3.5 times faster than the X-T100, this powerful camera is capable of snapping some high quality pics with fast performance.

Fujifilm fans can expect to capture 24.2-megapixel stills at 8 fps as well as 4K Ultra HD and Full HD 120p video.

The company has kitted the X-T200 out with a 3.5-inch 16:9 LCD vari-angle touch screen, promising a familiar experience for smartphone photographers looking to transition to mirrorless.

The display is rotatable and can be used to adjust a variety of settings from brightness and background blur to Film Simulation effects and image aspect ratios.

The combination of on-sensor phase detection and an improved AF algorithm allows the camera to focus quickly and in a variety of conditions and face/eye detection is faster too.

Along with 4K shooting, video creators can look forward to Electronic Stabilisation to cut down on camera shake and HDR Video mode to make capturing footage in high contrast environments easy and practical.

Plus, with a built-in video editor and 20 Advanced Filters for pics, there’s no need to worry about messing around with editing apps before sharing your creations on Instagram.

The camera isn’t quite as light as a smartphone at 370g, but it is compact and 80g down from its predecessor.

The Fujifilm X-T200 will be sold as a kit with the Fujinon XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens and comes in three colours – Silver, Dark Silver and Champagne.

The kit will be priced at £749 and will be available to pick up from February 27.

