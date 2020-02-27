Freeview Play is coming to Android TV devices

Google signed a new deal with Freeview that is bringing Freeview Play to Android TV devices.

The agreement means some Android TV users will gain access to more than 85 live Freeview channels and over 20,000 hours of on-demand content from ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer, All 4 and more.

Shalini Govil-pai from Google said: “Freeview Play brings together content from the most widely used providers in the UK. We are thrilled to offer Freeview Play on Android TV, so UK consumers have access to the live and on-demand content they love.”

Ultimately, the deal will add to the functionality and choice to Android TV devices and may, by extension, make Android TV-equipped devices more appealing to buyers.

So, what exactly is Freeview Play? It’s basically a re-branding of old ‘set-top-box Freeview’. The fast-growing, subscription-free platform has already attracted 7 million active monthly users and brings old-style Freeview up to date.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Freeview platform operator, Digital UK said: “This deal highlights the importance of both live and on demand content for British viewers. We are delighted that with Freeview Play, Android TV will provide access to the very best TV shows to even more people without the need of a subscription.”

So, what content can you watch on your Freeview Play enabled device? Well, there’s BBC iPlayer, with everything from Fleabag, to Our Girl, to Bake Off. Then there are ITV and Channel 4 and Channel 5’s on demand services with a host of documentaries, game-shows and classic dramas. ITV Hub can offer a wide variety of programming, from Britain’s Got Talent to animated favourite, American Dad.

In terms of equipping your television with Android TV, there are a few options. You can get a box, like Nvidia Shield TV, which turns your TV into an Android TV, or you can buy a TV that comes pre-loaded with the software.

