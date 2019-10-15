Here’s how to access thousands of retro games for free

Internet Archive has launched a new update over the weekend, giving players access to 2,500 free retro games.

There are some classics in there too. They’re MS-DOS games, so they won’t be challenging the graphics on your PS4 or Xbox One, but there’s still plenty of entertaining fare on offer.

To explore the updated library of free retro games simply visit Archive.org or click this link.

Jason Scott, the software curator for Internet Archive, wrote on Archive.org: “This will be our biggest update yet, ranging from tiny recent independent productions to long-forgotten big-name releases from decades ago.”

There are pros and cons to the offer. The game’s are exempt from any intellectual property restrictions at this point and, as a result, they’re all available for free. However, they’re not all guaranteed to run smoothly and Scott even added the (fairly massive) caveat that “not all [the] games are enjoyable to play.”

Some retro stand out titles include classic survival horror, Alone in the Dark, UEFA Champions League 1996-97, which will thrill fans of retro football, and 1990’s The Punisher.

There are titles covering sport, strategy, action, puzzle and much more. So, if you can handle the retro aesthetics, and the occasional bug, then you’re bound to find something to your tastes in the extensive library.

If you’re a fan of Skyrim, or Oblivion, then you can find one of the forerunners of the Elder Scrolls series, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, from 1998. The title doesn’t allow the series’ usual character customisation but, visuals aside, many other aspects of the game are similar to its modern equivalents. For example, the title is played in third-person and allows players to roam freely around Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard received largely favourable reviews on release and was nominated for several awards. It’s definitely one of the stand-out titles in this retro library.

If you’re a fan of retro gaming, and don’t mind searching though the range, Internet Archive’s MS DOS library is not to be missed. There’s a massive range of free retro games on offer and something in the collection is bound to pique your interest. Good luck.

