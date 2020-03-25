Free Google Play Movies coming with ‘just a few ads’

Google Play Movies could soon offer free movies supported by advertisements, according to a recent app teardown.

XDA Developers (via Android Police) has delved into the Play Movies app and found evidence that “free with ads” movies will soon be making their way to the store.

One of the strings spied by the site also promises “hundreds of movies,” with “just a few ads,” meaning it’s unlikely to be a paltry selection. YouTube currently offers an extensive range of free films which are interrupted by ads. Hopefully, this means Google isn’t just moving the same selection to the Play Store and has something to get our teeth into.

It’s not clear precisely when the feature will launch, but it might be something Google was planning to reveal at the now-cancelled Google I/O expo.

Google’s decision, if it comes to pass, may be motivated by the sheer number of options out there for the streaming dollar at the moment. Those purchasing movies have more accessible options on their Smart TVs and set-top boxes than the Play Store, so perhaps Google is looking to entice more eyeballs to its platform.

With Disney Plus now available in the UK, the iTunes Movie Store and the Apple TV app spreading its reach to a number of new platforms, not to mention the ubiquity of Netflix and Amazon Prime, it might be necessary for Google to up its games somewhat.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …