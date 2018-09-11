There’s a way to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 free on PS4, but you’re probably not gonna like it.

Given the stiff competition, Sony Xperia smartphones have been a tough sell in recent years. However, the company is offering a dangling a pretty significant carrot for those seriously pondering a Sony Xperia XZ3 purchase.

If you pre-order the new handset between August 31 and the October 5 release date you’ll get a free digital download code for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4.

The offer applies to European gamers in United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, and Bulgaria. After ordering the Xperia XZ3, eligible buyers will have to jump through a few hoops in order obtain the download code for the game, which arrives on October 12.

First you’ll need to visit a campaign page (via Neowin) from September 28 onwards and select a country. Next, claimants will need to add their email address, phone number, order number, data of purchase, the phone’s unique IMEI and EAN codes as well as their PlayStation Network ID.

If you were planning to buy the game anyway, that represents a saving of £49.99/59.99 Euros. Sony will be hoping that’s enough of an incentive to alter smartphone buying plans over the next few weeks.

Even with an Xperia XZ3 that looks to be carrying plenty of improvements over its recent predecessors, the handset has the Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3, 2018 iPhones and OnePlus 6T to compete with in the next month or so.

Will the Xperia XZ3 be worth changing your purchasing plans for? Our first look at IFA 2018 suggests it could be the best Sony phone of recent years.

In his first impressions, Trusted Reviews‘ mobile editor Max Parker wrote: “The Xperia XZ2 missed the mark in a few ways, so it’s probably a good thing Sony has acted quickly with a successor. The Xperia XZ3 is a better-looking phone, with a much-improved display; a device that will hopefully see advancements in other areas too. Whether it will end up being the flagship phone to buy in 2018 remains to be seen.”

Will you be snapping up the Xperia XZ3 regardless of the CoD offer? Let us know why @TrustedReviews on Twitter.