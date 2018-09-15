Fortnite Switch players can play online without Nintendo’s multiplayer subscription service

Nintendo’s online service Switch Online is coming next week, meaning you’ll now have to pay a subscription fee to whip your pals at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

This subscription fee factors in heavily for the Nintendo Switch’s multiplayer future, but it appears that battle royale Juggernaut Fortnite will allow users to play the multiplayer without paying for Switch Online, with the game specifically mentioned as playable without a subscription in an FAQ on Nintendo’s website.

When the service does launch on 2018, it’ll bring with it a selection of NES games – some updated to include online functionality – and cloud saves for many games on the Nintendo Switch and even a few special offers, including a special deal for a pair of Switch compatible NES controllers which this particularly writer is quite excited about. Switch Online will cost £20 (and $20) for the year, and a little under £4 per month if that is your preferred way to pay.

This is a boon for Fortnite, allowing players to continue to enjoy the title. Sony seems to have a similar deal, with players able to play the PlayStation 4 version of the title without a valid PlayStation Plus subscription. Nintendo has hinted at other games that will duck the subscription requirement, but as of yet only Fortnite has been singled out.

