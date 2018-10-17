Fortnite Guide: Season 6 Week 4 Challenges Leak Online

As we move into the Fortnite Season 6 Week 4 challenges, so far we’ve seen dancing, murder, and a fair bit of racing. But what will this week’s challenges entail? Well, more dancing, more murder, and even more racing. Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t patch it.

All of the challenges below come via leaks, and as some of them seem a little ‘off’, there’s a chance they could change before they go live, so be sure to check back in with us later in the week to see what they actually turn out to be.

Fortnite Season 6 – Free Battle Pass Challenges

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Dance with others to raise the disco ball near Leaky Lake 0/1

Last time around this was in the factory to the west of the then Loot Lake. Dance with others on the disco floor and the ball shall rise.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Search an Ammo Box in different named locations 0/7

Head to a named location, find an ammo box, and acquire its contents. Simple stuff, really.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Deal damage to 0pponents in a single match 0/1000

This seems a bit high considering how much easier this season’s challenges have been. We’ll have a more in-depth guide when the challenges go live, but for now, play Disco Domination. You’ll be able to respawn, meaning you’ll get off a lot more damage in a single match.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Fortnite Season 6 – Paid Battle Pass Challenges

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Land at Greasy Grove 0/1

This is another “land at” staged challenge. Last week had five locations, so expect the full list to come out when the challenges go live.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Dance on top of a clock tower 0/2

Presumably, the “0/2” means you’ll need to head to Tilted Towers in two separate matches, land on the clock tower, and do a little dance before making a little love and getting down tonight.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Complete Timed Trials 0/3 (HARD)

We had this challenge last week, so maybe it’s making a return? All this requires is heading to a designated area, clicking on a floating icon, then racing through checkpoints in an allotted time. Factor in the new vehicle and this should be a blast.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Eliminate opponents near any of the corrupted areas 0/3 (HARD)

You’ve probably seen these already, but corrupted areas are the purple sections of the map. Each area contains between one and three chest, so the trick here will be landing before anyone else and snagging all the good loot.

If this is your first time on Trusted Reviews, feel free to check out the rest of our previous Fortnite Season 6 coverage below, including a challenge guide for every week so far, new starter packs, and much, much more.

You can also check out our Fortnite Season 6 hub for all the latest additions, patch notes, and game-changing weapons.

And be sure to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, @TrustedReviews, for everything Fortnite.