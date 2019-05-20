Forget the OnePlus 7, Xiaomi’s next ‘flagship killer’ has a release date

Xiaomi has revealed the launch date for the Redmi K20, the phone it hopes will take on the OnePlus 7, and you won’t have to wait very long.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 will launch on May 28, confirmed officially by the brand on Chinese social network site Weibo. Xiaomi had previously teased the launch of the phone on the same day as the OnePlus 7 Pro was unveiled, with a cheeky tweet dubbing itself the “Flagship Killer 2.0”.

The social media announcement stole OnePlus’ thunder by revealing that the K20 would also have a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Now we have even more spec details on the upcoming smartphone. GSMArena has said that it will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its main rear camera. It is also reported that there could be two models in the series — namely an additional K20 Pro version that would feature a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging, plus a pop-up 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also has a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 4000mAh battery, suggesting the two phones will compete in a similar category. But some features boasted by OnePlus’ latest release — such as a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 30W Warp-charging, and HDR 10 Plus — are less likely to be present on the Xiaomi K20. The key determinant between the two phones will be the retail price, which remains unrevealed at the time of writing.

Despite the attention-grabbing specifications, so far we do not know if this smartphone will be released outside of India and China. Xiaomi launched in the UK in November 2018 to much excitement, but not all of its stable of tech devices make it to the British market.

The latest Xiaomi smartphone we reviewed, the Xiaomi Mi 9, achieved a perfect 5/5 score. We were impressed by the excellent screen, fantastic performance and the versatile camera experience, but the value for money at £499 was especially remarkable.