Forget the 2020 iPhone, affordable 5G phones will arrive sooner than expected

An fresh announcement from mobile chip make MediaTek could mean affordable 5G phones might not be as far in the future as we first imagined.

MediaTek are planning to introduce 5G chipsets for mid-range phones in 2020. The chips will feature in Oppo and Vivo flagship phones. (Via GSMarena)

Related: Best phone 2019

The Taiwanese company announced their Helio M70 5G modem in May but have not formally announced the whole chipset. A Chinese report today suggested that a more affordable chipset is what MediaTek are planning, as reported by MyDrivers.

Related: Oppo Reno Review

Mass production of a smaller, reduced cost chipset is expected in the second quarter of 2020.

The chipset will be built on the 7nm FinFET process and is expected to appear in new phones from Chinese manufacturers Oppo and vivo.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, has recently stated that he expects all of Apple’s 2020 phones to have 5G. However, this chipset news from MediaTek suggests that Apple’s phones may be undercut on price before they even enter the market.

Ultimately, if good 5G phones, at more affordable price points, can gain popularity before a 5G iPhone enters the market, that could be dangerous for Apple’s sales.

Related: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Oppo already has a 5G capable phone on the market, a version of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the Oppo Reno 5G. We were impressed when we reviewed the handset, but it comes in at £699 so there is definitely good reason for a more affordable 5G phone from Oppo.

As we noted wrote in our review: “Beyond the improved data speeds, Qualcomm and Oppo are hoping that the Reno can serve as a flagbearer for 5G in 2019, mainly through demonstrating the benefits of the technology on compatible networks by supporting experiences, such as virtual or augmented reality streaming and multiplayer gaming, anywhere.

“The Reno line was originally teased in partnership with Swisscom, primarily as a result of the phone’s 5G credentials and the newly-implemented 5G infrastructure in the region, but the likes of EE in the UK now offer the Reno 5G as one of the few 5G-capable handsets.”

With 5G now rolling out across the UK, more and more consumers will be looking at 5G phones. MediaTek’s affordable chipset could bring them to a wider market, sooner than we thought.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…