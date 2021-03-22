From this week onwards, Fitbit Inspire 2 users will be able to track the whereabouts of their wearable, even when it’s out of range, all via Tile’s device tracking service.

To enable the feature, all you have to do is download the firmware update for the Fitbit Inspire 2, and then install the Tile app, through which you can link up your device. This feature comes at no extra cost to Inspire 2 users, making it one heck of an incentive for anyone looking to buy a new fitness tracker.

By utilising Tile’s network of connected devices, the Inspire 2 will be able to latch on to the connection of a nearby Tile device and ping its location directly to you. Being smaller than your average wearable, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is easy enough to misplace, but now you’ll be able to find it again in no time.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 with 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription (free delivery)

The feature also works in reverse, so if you have your Fitbit Inspire 2 secured snugly on your wrist but your phone is nowhere to be seen, then you can call your phone and activate a ringtone straight from your Fitbit. If you’re a subscriber to Tile Premium then you can also receive an alert letting you know if you’ve left the house without your Inspire 2.

Commenting on the collaboration between Tile and Fitbit, Tile CEO CJ Prober explained: “Fitbit is empowering people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, and we want to help by ensuring you never lose your fitness tracker… with Tile’s finding technology now available directly from your Fitbit Inspire 2, you’ll never have to worry about missing a step. Wearables are an exciting new category for us to support and a strong complement to our existing integrations with headphones and laptops.”

There’s no word yet on if Tile’s tracking capabilities will appear on other Fitbit devices, such as the recently released Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3, but it’s definitely a feature that we’d like to see on more wearables period.

With this new feature in tow, will you be picking up a Fitbit Inspire 2? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Facebook and Twitter.