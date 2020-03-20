Fitbit Charge 4 breaks cover, with a very familiar look

The next-generation Fitbit Charge 4 is likely on the way soon, judging by newly-leaked images purportedly showing an updated wearable.

New renders published by 9to5Google on Friday show a design pretty much identical to the current Fitbit Charge 3, released in October 2018.

It has what looks to be the same greyscale OLED touchscreen as the predecessor, but the render shows a new watch face showing the date and an activity stat in small print, as well as a large representation of the time.

The images show Black and Rosewood colour hues, while 9to5Google also reckons there’ll be a Storm Blue/Black and Granite version of the Charge 4, which will be priced from £139, a tenner more expensive than the Fitbit Charge 3.

What else will be new? Well, we’re not sure to be honest. We may see an always-on display, battery permitting, as well as NFC for use with the Fitbit Play platform.

The image comes just a day after the device made a trip through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hardware regulator in the United States, so we know for sure this device is on the way.

When asked for comment, the company played it with a straight bat: “We appreciate the interest and excitement around our products. We are constantly working on new health and fitness devices to help people live healthier lives. We don’t have news to share at this time, but you’ll be amongst the first to know when we do.”

The Fitbit Charge 3 earned an impressive 4.5/5 star review from the wearables experts at Trusted HQ. Our reviewer praised the attractive design, larger and sharper display, great battery life, well-presented app and water resistance. The only things that brought the score down somewhat were the lack of GPS and SpO2 sensors.

We concluded: “The Fitbit Charge 3 corrects many of the shortcomings of its predecessor, making it one of the best fitness trackers for regular folk – even if you can find more feature-packed rivals.”

