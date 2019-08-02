Is this our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G?

A render has appeared online purporting to show the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus — and it even gives us a hint as to the release date.

The image popped up on Android Headlines and shows several of its most highly-anticipated features, from a multi-sensor camera to a large, immersive screen. But beyond the physical, there’s also a nod towards the release date of the device: supposedly August 23, just over two weeks after its August 7 unveiling.

As you can see from the image, the device is expected to have a camera module with three large sensors, comprised of a 12-megapixel main sensor (with a triple variable aperture), a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. Accompanying this module is expected to be a Time of Flight sensor. The screen on the Note 10 Plus measures 6.75-inches and the selfie camera can now be found within a small cutout in the centre of the screen rather than in a thick bezel atop the display.

What you can’t see in the photo is, of course, the chip inside the phablet, which is an Exynos 9825. It’s expected to pack an even bigger punch than the impressive Exynos 9820 found on the S10 series, so it should be even better suited to deal with your mobile gaming needs. The series’ signature S Pen will also make a comeback, this time incorporating air gestures for controlling the device. Unfortunately for audiophiles, it seems that this year’s model will finally ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s not just the Galaxy Note 10 that will be unveiled next week, as Samsung has quite a few tricks up its sleeve: the Galaxy Tab S6 is also expected to be shown off, alongside the Galaxy Active Watch 2. Remember to check back on Trusted Reviews, where we will have all the latest news on all of Samsung’s latest launches.

