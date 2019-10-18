Fancy trying a Nikon Z50? It’s making its UK debut next week at this show

Nikon’s Z50 mirrorless camera is one of the most exciting releases of the year – and just two weeks on from its official announcement you’ll be able to see it in the flesh at the new London photography show CameraWorld Live.

The show, which takes place at 155 Bishopsgate in London on Saturday 26 October, will feature tons of seminars and show-only deals from the likes of Sony, Canon, Panasonic and Sigma. But it’s the Nikon Z50 that’s the real headliner and will be on show there for the first time in the UK.

Like a miniature version of the excellent Nikon Z6, the Z50 uses a smaller APS-C sensor to bring its size down to a more travel-friendly form factor. As we found in our Hands On: Nikon Z50 review, though, it does this without compromising on Nikon’s revered handling, with a large grip making it one of the best in its class for those used to the chunkier feel of a DSLR.

With the prospect of teaming it up with new Z-Mount lenses like the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S, the Z50 is shaping up to be a serious contender in a weight class that’s currently dominated by the likes of the Fujifilm X-T30 and Sony A6400.

It’s not the only camera making its UK bow at CameraWorld Live either. The equally promising Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, a Micro Four Thirds camera with in-body image stabilisation, is also going to be on show there.

In our Hands on: Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III review we said: “No other camera of this size offers the same mix of in-body image stabilisation, an articulating screen and weather-sealing”, later adding that it “looks a very strong contender for smartphone upgraders, travel photographers and vloggers”.

With the new Sony A7R IV, Canon 90D and Canon M6 Mark II also appearing at the show, alongside new lenses from Samyang and Sigma, CameraWorld Live is shaping up to be fine place to get an early peek at the most exciting camera gear of the year.

Even better, you can get free entry to the show using the Trusted Reviews discount code CWLTR, which saves you the whole £5 entry free. To do this, head to the CameraWorld Live site before the voucher expires on 25 October at 4pm.

Mark was previously acting editor of Stuff.tv, as well as features editor and reviews editor on Stuff magazine. He has contributed to a variety of publications, including The Sunday Times, The Daily T…