Fabled all-screen iPhone could be two years away

The rumour that Apple will eventually put its front-facing cameras and biometric security sensors under the iPhone’s display has been around for a while now.

However, Apple isn’t thought to be pursuing bringing Touch ID back beneath the surface and, thus far, the company has only been concerned with narrowing the notch on some models, and turning it into a feature with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The latest word on when the all-screen iPhone might happen comes from display expert Ross Young, who says it’ll be at least 2025 until Face ID goes under the panel.

Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), thinks any delay may be down to “sensor issues” but he doesn’t elaborate on what those issues may be.

“Under panel Face ID is now expected to be pushed at least a year to 2025 or later due to sensor issues,” he wrote on Twitter this week.

If you a little matchbox mathematics here, that would suggest the iPhone 17 Pro might be D-day for the clean screen iPhone.

Earlier estimations, particularly from Korean publication The Elec (via MacRumors), had suggested the 2024 iPhone 16 series might be the first to completely break free from the notch and place the sensors under the display.

We’ve seen a large number of patent filings from Apple pertaining to under display cameras and sensors down the years, so it’s definitely something the company is working on.

Whether it’ll ever pull the trigger remains to be seen. Apple has been adding notches recently within its MacBook line, so it’s clear the company isn’t as averse to the display cut out feature as some appear to be.